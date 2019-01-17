Report: Packers interviewing 49ers Adam Stenavich for offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are interviewing San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Adam Stenavich for their head offensive line coaching position, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers are seeking a replacement for James Campen, who left to join the Cleveland Browns coaching staff as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach under Freddie Kitchens. Stenavich played parts of two seasons with the Houston Texans when Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was a quality control coach with the team.

Stenavich, a Wisconsin native, has spent the last two seasons as an assistant offensive line coach on Kyle Shanahan’s staff in San Francisco. Shanahan and LaFleur spent two seasons coaching together with the Atlanta Falcons when LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach and Shanahan the offensive coordinator.

The 49ers were Stenavich’s first pro coaching stop after two seasons at San Jose State, one at Northern Arizona and two years as a graduate assistant at Michigan, his alma mater.

Stenavich spent time with four NFL teams as a player – including the Packers – but never appeared in a regular season game. He played for the Carolina Panthers, Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Texans over parts of five seasons along with a stop in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals.