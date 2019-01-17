Report: Seahawks signing Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

Quarterback Paxton Lynch was out of the NFL in 2018 after being released by the Broncos in early September, but he is reportedly set for a chance to continue his career in 2019.

Ian Furness of KJR Radio reports that the Seahawks are signing Lynch to their offseason roster. As Furness notes, the pick used to select Lynch in the first round of the 2016 draft originally belonged to Seattle and they drafted offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and tight end Nick Vannett with the two selections acquired from Denver.

Lynch made four starts over his two seasons with the Broncos and went 79-of-128 for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while being sacked 18 times in five overall appearances. Trevor Siemian was the starter for most of those two seasons and Lynch’s best shot at an extended run with the first team blew up when he hurt his ankle in his first game since being named the starter in the middle of the 2017 season.

Brett Hundley backed up Russell Wilson in 2018, but never got into a game as Wilson took every offensive snap.