Report: Seahawks signing Paxton Lynch

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
Quarterback Paxton Lynch was out of the NFL in 2018 after being released by the Broncos in early September, but he is reportedly set for a chance to continue his career in 2019.

Ian Furness of KJR Radio reports that the Seahawks are signing Lynch to their offseason roster. As Furness notes, the pick used to select Lynch in the first round of the 2016 draft originally belonged to Seattle and they drafted offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and tight end Nick Vannett with the two selections acquired from Denver.

Lynch made four starts over his two seasons with the Broncos and went 79-of-128 for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while being sacked 18 times in five overall appearances. Trevor Siemian was the starter for most of those two seasons and Lynch’s best shot at an extended run with the first team blew up when he hurt his ankle in his first game since being named the starter in the middle of the 2017 season.

Brett Hundley backed up Russell Wilson in 2018, but never got into a game as Wilson took every offensive snap.

  3. Seattle fans are over here saying pay everyone(KJ, Frank, Bobby) which could take up over 42+ million of their cap and they have 4 picks in the 2019 draft. The Patriots are going to another AFC Championship game (Tom Brady’s 13th) while they trade away their expensive 2nd or 3rd contract seeking stars and they have 12 draft picks in the 2019 draft. Who is in better shape??

    In answering your question: Seahawks are in better shape moving forward in the long term. Seahawk’s QB isn’t at the end of his career. Now; who is better this year; congratulations to Patriots as that question is already answered. Still; Patriot fans better relish what has been a great run this past decade. It’s about over, I think.

