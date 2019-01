Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Turk Schonert has died at the age of 62, Joe Danneman of Cincinnati’s FOX 19 News reports.

Schonert’s birthday was Tuesday.

Schonert played nine seasons in the NFL, spending eight seasons in Cincinnati and one season in Atlanta. He went 7-5 as a starter, passing for 3,788 yards, 11 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Schonert’s final season was 1989.

He spent several years as an assistant coach in various leagues, including 13 in the NFL.