Saints’ injured offensive linemen have full practices

The Saints have the most injuries of any team remaining, but it’s not many.

Sean Payton said earlier in the day he felt “good” about his offensive line, and for good reason. Left guard Andrus Peat (hand), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and center Max Unger (knee) were full participants in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, who missed most of the second half of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, isn’t even on the report anymore.

The Saints, though, did hold out two players. Receiver Keith Kirkwood (calf) and tight end Benjamin Watson (illness) remained out of practice Thursday.