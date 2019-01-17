Sean McVay: Rams will distribute running back carries based on “feel”

Getty Images

Todd Gurley‘s late-season knee injury opened the door for C.J. Anderson to become a key contributor in the Rams’ running game. With Gurley now fully healthy, how will the Rams divide touches between RB1A and RB1B?

“I think it’s more of a feel than anything else based on the flow of the game,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “[C]ertainly, when Todd is rolling you want to keep him rolling. I think it’s more of a result of, ‘Okay, how is the flow of the game going, certain situations that come up?’ But you do feel good about having two very productive backs and their ability to be able to kind of spell each other. Todd is going to go and he’s going to make a lot of different plays and he’s going to get a lot of opportunities. But I do think with Todd having played basically almost 100 percent of the time prior to taking a little bit of time off with his knee, this has provided a good opportunity for us to say, ‘Hey, you’re still our guy, but now if C.J. comes in, he’s played productive football.’ I think that’s the biggest thing that gives Todd a quieted mind when he wants to come off. He’s such a team guy that he doesn’t want to come off because he doesn’t want to feel like he’s letting anybody else down. But I think as a result of some of the production that you’ve seen from C.J., he can feel good about getting his good work in, but if he needs a blow then C.J. is coming in and doing a nice job.”

The fact that C.J. has done a nice job has raised the question of whether Gurley is OK with Anderson getting so many reps.

“Todd knows he’s a special, unique football player,” McVay said. “I think he’s very secure in himself so that he understands that C.J. helps us. Really, for Todd, just getting back in the flow, being able to kind of just get his wind back and be able to have as productive of a game as he did with him having really had a month off, I think, is a large credit to Todd. But, then, also his understanding and security to be able to be supportive of C.J.

“If there’s one thing that you hear about Todd that I think says as much as anything, any time that he’s asked about how we’re doing or the running game, he’s always quick to give credit to everybody else. He’s definitely recognized what a good job C.J. has done to help our football team. I think when your best players have that mindset, as far as, it’s about the team and it’s about how can we best win a football game. I think knows that being able to stay fresh while he’s still our guy, but also then giving C.J. an opportunity to make some plays is best for the team right now. I think that’s a large credit to our leadership and Todd being one of those key leaders.”

That may be more aspirational than actual. Deep down, Gurley surely wants to be the one and only guy. With Anderson around, Gurley isn’t. Ultimately, that’s good for the Rams — especially with the Saints missing run-stuffing defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins.