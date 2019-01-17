Sean Payton: Taysom Hill runs like Fred Flintstone

AP

The Saints list Taysom Hill as a quarterback, but he received six All-Pro votes for the things he did on special teams.

Hill played 182 snaps on offense, more than backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and 343 on special teams during the regular season.

“I’ve said this before; I believe this,” Payton told reporters in New Orleans on Thursday. “He’s going to be, I think, an outstanding NFL quarterback. . . .Last week, he threw a ball to [Alvin] Kamara that was perfect.”

For now, though, the Saints are using Hill as their “slash” as in quarterback/running back/receiver/special teamer. Hill’s teammates have nicknamed him Jim Thorpe for all the positions he plays.

In Sunday’s playoff victory over the Eagles, Hill played 19 snaps on offense and 19 on defense. He threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Kamara that was nullified by a holding penalty on Andrus Peat. He had two carries for 8 yards and another 3-yard run negated by a holding penalty on Max Unger. Drew Brees targeted Hill once as a receiver, and Hill made a special teams tackle.

It was all in a day’s work for Hill.

“What else can he do?” Payton said, adding that Hill would make a really good NFL safety. “. . .He’s extremely athletic.”

Payton raved about Hill’s hands and his 4.44 speed but wasn’t as complimentary about Hill’s running style.

“Outstanding. Outstanding. Really good,” Payton said of Hill’s hands. “He runs fast, but a little bit like Fred Flintstone. His arms don’t bend.”

Fred Flintstone, Jim Thorpe, Kordell Stewart (the original “Slash”), The Mormon Missile (as the offensive linemen and Drew Brees call Hill), whatever Taysom Hill’s nickname is, he’s good at his jobs.