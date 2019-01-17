Steelers want to offer Mike Tomlin some help with challenges and clock

Getty Images

Pretty soon, clock management and challenge assistants might be as common as any other position coach.

With Atlanta hiring one for Dan Quinn this offseason, and Panthers owner David Tepper wanting one for Ron Rivera, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he’s looking at ways to offer coach Mike Tomlin a hand on game day.

“I agree that having someone with that responsibility is important,” Rooney said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Mike and I have talked about that. I’m not sure that’s the only thing that person needs to do. It would have to be somebody who is on staff that has a role to fill there.

“Whether we have the right people, we’re looking at that. It’s fair game for discussion.”

Tomlin hasn’t won a replay challenge the last two seasons (0-for-9). His clock management and use of timeouts have also been questioned.

No matter which coach, the addition of technology and the ability to analyze the game allows more data than one person can process in a game-time situation. Especially when that coach has plenty of other things to worry about, such as his best player conducting a mutiny.

It won’t be long before these kind of hirings are no longer unique.