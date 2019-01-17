Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones disagree regarding possible HOF for Super Bowl trade

Getty Images

Everything is bigger in Texas. Including the little white lies.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones, made a broad proclamation regarding defending the notion that Jerry still badly wants to win.

“He’d give up the Hall of Fame in a second to have another Lombardi Trophy,” Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of Dallas Morning News.

That sounds admirable. The only problem is that it directly conflicts with Jerry’s own words.

Speaking to Mark Leibovich in connection with Big Game, Leibovich’s excellent NFL stranger-than-fiction non-fiction look at the league, Jerry Jones left no doubt about whether he’d give up his gold jacket for a fourth silver trophy.

Although Jones said he’d fork over $250 million for another Super Bowl win, the bronze bust would be a bridge too far.

“Would he trade his Hall of Fame jacket for another ring?” Leibovich writes. “‘No,’ Jones said finally. ‘No.'”

The whole issue is academic, because a Super Bowl win can’t be bought or bartered for. The fact that Jones has gone well over a generation without getting one proves that conclusively.