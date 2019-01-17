T.J. Watt added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster along with teammate Jadeveon Clowney, but Clowney will not be joining him in Orlando.

The loss of a regular teammate created a chance for Watt to share the field with someone else he knows well, however. The Steelers announced that linebacker T.J. Watt will be filling Clowney’s spot on the roster, which leaves Chargers fullback Derek as the only Watt brother in the NFL that won’t be playing in Orlando on January 27.

Watt led the Steelers and finished tied for seventh in the league with 13 sacks in his second professional season. He also had 68 tackles and six forced fumbles.

Six other Steelers were elected to the initial AFC roster. Wide receiver Antonio Brown and guard David DeCastro have pulled out of the game with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster taking his teammate’s place. Running back James Conner, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Alejandro Villanueva round out the group.