Thursday morning one-liners

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander his contract extension will carry him through the end of his career.

It’s awfully early to be talking about the Dolphins tanking for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are relieved to have LB Dont'a Hightower healthy.

Jets coach Adam Gase has moved past Gregg Williams’ role in the Saints bounty scandal.

The Ravens have plenty of uncertainty at WR heading into the offseason.

Taking a look at potential coordinator hires for the Bengals.

Listing the challenges for Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II confirmed that the team wants to extend QB Ben Roethlisberger‘s deal.

The Texans could use some help in the secondary this offseason.

Colts G Quenton Nelson defended former position coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

The Jaguars promoted one of their own to finalize the coaching staff.

The Titans are already scoping out the mock drafts.

Taking a look at Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s staff so far.

The Chiefs have a chance to deliver the Lamar Hunt trophy to his family this weekend.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has an “ankle” injury which is keeping him out of the Pro Bowl (thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery).

Raiders QB Derek Carr may have a chance to play baseball this offseason, sort of.

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley says he accidentally liked an online rant about Jerry Jones.

The Giants’ need for speed is apparently.

Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman defended his team’s medical staff after an injury filled season.

After looking around for upgrades, Washington is apparently now prepared to keep defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky and coach Matt Nagy need to build on their early work.

Lions coach Matt Patricia found an offensive coordinator he stopped in a crucial Super Bowl play-call.

Packers linemen are lamenting the loss of assistant coach James Campen.

The grades for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins are as you might imagine.

Taking a look at some OL possibilities for Falcons this offseason.

Former Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart bought a local media property in Charlotte.

Rams DT Ndamukong Suh recalled his “long breakfast” with Saints coach Sean Payton.

Buccaneers TE Alan Cross retired to pursue coaching jobs.

Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was back in Arizona for a charity event.

The Rams know they have their hands full with the Saints offense.

Former 49ers WR Terrell Owens offered to help QB Jimmy Garoppolo when he’s ready to throw.

Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks‘ sentencing has been pushed back until April.