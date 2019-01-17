Tom Brady has rewritten the postseason record book, and no one is close

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has so thoroughly rewritten the postseason record book that there’s not even a close second on all the major records he owns.

Here are a few of the career postseason records that Brady owns, along with the player in second place.

Games played: Brady has played in 38 postseason games. Adam Viantieri is next with 32 playoff games.

Games started: Brady has started all 38 of his postseason games. Jerry Rice is next with 29 starts.

Games as winning quarterback: Brady has won 28 postseason games. Joe Montana is next with 16.

Passes thrown: Brady has thrown 1,508 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next with 1,027.

Passes completed: Brady has completed 954 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next with 649.

Passing yards: Brady has thrown for 10,569 yards in the postseason. Peyton Manning is next with 7,339.

Passing touchdowns: Brady has thrown 72 touchdown passes in the postseason. Joe Montana is next with 45.

Brady will attempt to add to all of those records on Sunday, and earn a trip to his NFL-record ninth Super Bowl.