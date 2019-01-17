Wade Phillips: If anyone’s looking for a head coach, my son knows Sean McVay

Getty Images

When Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was a guest on PFT Live in July 2017, he told us he thought that his son Wes was ready to be an NFL head coach but the Washington tight ends coach hasn’t gotten that look yet.

Phillips spent a little time promoting his son again on Thursday. Phillips said Wes helped sell him on the idea of going to work with Sean McVay when McVay moved from Washington to Los Angeles for his first head coaching job and noted the relationship between the two men seemed to fit hiring trends around the league.

“Wes is a young offensive coach who knows Sean McVay, if anyone is looking for a head coach,” Phillips said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register.

Phillips spent the rest of his time with reporters talking about the Saints offense and what his unit will have to do to come up with a better result than their 45-35 regular season loss, but not even that sizable task could get in the way of a good quip that might help his son move up the coaching ladder.