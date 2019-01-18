Adam Gase: Internet, TV is “pollution of the brain”

AP

During the press conference introducing Adam Gase as the new Jets head coach, CEO Christopher Johnson responded to a question about criticism of the hire by saying that he was hoping to win football games not Twitter.

While Johnson was saying that, Twitter was buzzing with jokes and memes about Gase’s bulging eyes and apparent discomfort on the stage while answering questions about his plans for the team. During an appearance on The Dan LeBatard Show Thursday, Gase was asked about his reaction to that reaction.

“I don’t have Twitter, Instagram,” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I don’t read the internet. I don’t watch TV. Like, all that stuff — it’s irrelevant to me. To me, it’s pollution of the brain. I really don’t care. …All I know is, do we win any games because of it?”

Gase’s press conference demeanor is unlikely to impact the Jets’ record in 2019 and that record will go a long way toward determining whether that first impression becomes a lasting one.