Alshon Jeffery visits elementary school to see kids who had his back

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery took last week’s loss to the Saints hard, blaming himself for the loss after a late pass when through his hands and into Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore’s.

But he has plenty of supporters, and not just inside the locker room.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Jeffery showed up Thursday at a West Chester elementary school to thank a class of second-graders who wrote him letters of support.

One of them, from a girl named Abigail, became a viral hit.

“It’s okay to lose a game,” she wrote. “You don’t always have to win a game. We couldn’t have won the Super Bowl without you last year. . . . I think you are an awesome player no matter what.”

So Jeffery decided to surprise the class with an in-person visit to thank them for their support Thursday.

Some Eagles fans might remember Jeffery the way Red Sox fans remember Bill Buckner, but good for the kids recognizing a real-life lesson, and for Jeffery taking a moment to make an indelible memory for them.