Bears pluck WR Jordan Williams-Lambert from CFL

Getty Images

The Bears have reached over the border to add a wideout to their offseason roster.

The team announced that wide receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert has agreed to a contract with the team. He joins linebackers Jameer Thurman and James Vaughters as former CFL players that have joined the Bears in 2019.

Williams-Lambert spent 2016 on the Saints’ practice squad and moved on to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the 2018 season. He caught 62 passes for 764 yards and four touchdowns and was named the West Division’s top rookie in recognition of that effort.

Bears wideouts Kevin White and Josh Bellamy are set to be free agents this offseason. Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Javon Wims remain under contract.