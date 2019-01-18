Benjamin Watson doesn’t need surgery yet, could be ready for Super Bowl

Getty Images

There’s never a good time to get appendicitis. For Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, who is pulling his NFL career into the station, getting it a few days before the NFC championship game is far from ideal.

But Watson has it. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Watson currently doesn’t need surgery — and may not need it at all. (Appendicitis can be cured in some circumstances without surgery.)

At this point, the hope is that he’ll be able to play in the Super Bowl, if the Saints make it there.

And if the Saints and Patriots make it, Watson would get to finish his career by facing the team that drafted him, all the way back in the first round of the 2004 draft.