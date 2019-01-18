Bill Belichick: There’s an anxiety before games every week

Getty Images

The AFC Championship Game will be Bill Belichick’s 343rd game as the Patriots head coach, his 425th game as an NFL head coach and he’s been in the league for more than 40 years overall, so there’s not much he hasn’t seen on a football field.

That doesn’t mean that he’s immune to feeling nerves when gameday draws near. Belichick was asked at Friday’s press conference if he gets nervous before games and the coach said it happens “every week.”

“Nervous, yeah. Sure. You want to go out there and do well,” Belichick said. “There’s an anxiety. We all have things in the game that we have to do. You want to perform them well, not let your team down because everybody’s counting on you to do your job. You’re counting on everybody else to do theirs. You don’t worry about everybody else. You just worry about doing what you can do and make sure you don’t screw up what you’re supposed to do, what you’re responsible for, because nobody else can do that. That’s your job, and we all have jobs to do. We all want to do them well.”

Worrying about doing your job ahead of everything else has long been a mantra in New England. Given the team’s record of success, it would seem to be an effective way of dealing with nerves that might cause others to slip up.