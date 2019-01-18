Browns announce nine members of coaching staff

AP

Reports of new members of the Browns coaching staff have dribbled in throughout the week and the Browns confirmed them on Friday afternoon.

The team announced nine members of head coach Freddie Kitchens’ staff overall. Wide receivers coach Adam Henry and defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker will return from the 2018 staff and the team officially announced Joe Whitt as pass game coordinator/secondary coach, Al Holcomb as run game coordinator/linebackers coach, Chris Jones as senior defensive assistant and Tosh Lupoi as defensive line coach.

In addition to those hires, the team has also come to agreements with tight ends coach John Lilly, assistant defensive line coach John Parrella and assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko.

Lilly was at the University of Tennessee last season and Parella spent the last two years at Nebraska. Blasko joins the Browns after serving on the same Packers staff as Whitt and offensive line coach James Campen.