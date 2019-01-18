C.J. Anderson declares himself “freshest running back in the league”

Getty Images

An unfortunate regular season for C.J. Anderson has left him in an incredibly fortunate situation now as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson was barely used in his two stops with the Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders over the first three months of the 2018 season. Anderson has been a welcome addition to the Rams backfield – first as an injury hedge for Todd Gurley and now as a productive compliment to his All-Pro teammate – as the Rams attempt to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 2001 and the first time in L.A. since 1979.

The lack of use in Carolina and Oakland has left Anderson with a bit more pep in his step after 22 weeks of football. It’s something that could provide a big boost to the Rams this weekend in New Orleans.

“I’m the freshest running back in the league,” Anderson said in quotes distributed by the team. “I’m not gonna say they’re still fresh, but I’m fresher than Mark (Ingram), Alvin (Kamara) and Todd, for sure.”

Anderson has just 90 carries and 95 total touches on the season split between his three stops. He had just 24 carries and one reception on the season before joining the Rams in December.

Gurley has 272 carries and 333 total touches for the Rams. Kamara has 210 carries and 295 total touches for New Orleans and Ingram has 147 carries and 170 touches despite missing the first four games of the season to suspension.

Anderson unquestionably has the least mileage on him this season among any of the big contributors in the backfield for Sunday’s NFC Championship game. It’s a fact he believes could be a big advantage.

“I think it helps a lot,” Anderson said. “I’ve played over 1,000 snaps or 600, 700 snaps in this league and when you get to this point in the season, you start to lay back. I’m out there flying around on practice, just being a kid having fun. Part of it, I look faster than everybody else – part of it because I’m fresh.”