Cardinals interview Hue Jackson for offensive coordinator position

Getty Images

Suddenly, 35-40 doesn’t look so bad.

The Arizona Cardinals, who surprisingly hired Kliff Kingsbury to be the next head coach despite a sub-.500 record as Texas Tech, have interviewed Hue Jackson to serve as Kingsbury’s first offensive coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Jackson has compiled a record of 11-44-1 as a head coach, with stints at Oakland and Cleveland. In his first two years with the Browns, Jackson’s team won only one of 32 games.

But Jackson has thrived as an offensive coordinator, performing that job well enough to twice be hired as a head coach. In Arizona, Jackson would become part of the machinery aimed at developing quarterback Josh Rosen.