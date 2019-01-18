Chiefs are throwing on first down more than any other team

Getty Images

There was a time when football coaches hated throwing on first down. The thinking was that an incompletion leading to second-and-10 would put the offense behind, and it was safer to try to pick up at least a couple yards by running the ball.

Teams aren’t as hesitant to throw on first down anymore, but they still probably aren’t as aggressive on first down as they should be. Except in the case of the Chiefs, who are throwing on first down more than any other team.

The Chiefs passed on 61.1 percent of their first down plays when the score was tied this season, according to the Wall Street Journal. (Looking at play calling when the score is tied eliminates situations where teams are getting conservative to protect a lead, or taking chances because they’re losing.) Passes on first down average more yardage than passes on second or third down, and picking up a lot of yardage on first down is one of the reasons the Chiefs faced an NFL-low 176 third downs in 2018.

Kansas City was effective running the ball this season, but much more effective passing the ball. And the Chiefs aren’t afraid to keep throwing when they get a fresh set of downs.