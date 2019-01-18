Clock keeps ticking on John Harbaugh contract extension

Getty Images

Four weeks ago today, the Ravens issued an out-of-the-blue announcement that coach John Harbaugh will return in 2019, and that the Ravens are working on an extension of his contract, which expires after the 2019 season. Nearly two weeks after Baltimore’s season ended via a playoff loss to the Chargers, the contract has not been extended.

As noted by Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens have yet to conduct an annual end-of-season press conference with Harbaugh. The Ravens also have yet to conduct an annual end-of-season press conference with owner Steve Bisciotti. (Last year, the Bisciotti press conference happened during Super Bowl week, at which time he admitted that he had considered firing Harbaugh.)

In theory, the team could announce an extension for Harbaugh at any time. But, as Peter King has reported, there’s a “good chance” Harbaugh doesn’t sign an extension and becomes a free agent in 2020.

While there’s still plenty of time before Harbaugh becomes a free agent, there could come a day when Harbaugh slams the door on further talks regarding an extension. At that point, his name would rocket to the top of the wish list for the 2020 hiring cycle.