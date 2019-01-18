Colts tight ends coach going back to school

Getty Images

The Colts have a rare offseason when they’re not replacing a coach or a General Manager.

But they are dealing with some minor changes on their coaching staff.

According to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Colts tight ends coach Tom Manning is leaving for a job at Iowa State.

Lats year was his first at the NFL level, after spending the previous two years at Iowa State as offensive coordinator.

The Colts also fired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, with coach Frank Reich saying he wanted to bring in one of his own guys for that spot.