Cowboys move on from Scott Linehan, calling it a “mutual decision”

The mutual decision is making a mini-comeback.

Only four days after Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said that he plans to retain his coaching staff, Garrett and the Cowboys have moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.

“This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person,” Garrett said in a statement. “He and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position. This was very much a mutual decision, and there was a great deal of common ground and shared understanding between both of us during our meetings. Scott has had an incredibly positive impact on our football team. He has been instrumental in the development and success of a significant number of our veteran and younger players. He is an outstanding football coach, a great friend and we wish him and his family nothing but the absolute best moving forward.”