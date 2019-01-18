Damien Williams calls his run of success “the last thing I would have thought”

Getty Images

Damien Williams was not expecting a big role in Kansas City.

Williams, who signed with the Chiefs in 2018 after four years in Miami, knew going in that he was going to be only a bit player behind Kareem Hunt, the unquestioned starting running back. But when the Chiefs cut Hunt after a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced, Williams was thrust into the starting role and the Chiefs haven’t missed Hunt at all.

“This is the last thing I would have thought,” Williams said, via ESPN. “I know the type of player I am and I knew I was going to be involved some kind of way, but being here in this position now, it’s amazing. If you know my history and where I started and where I am now, it means a lot to me.”

Williams’ history includes entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and never gaining even 200 rushing yards in any of his four years with the Dolphins. Williams barely played in 2018, either, until Hunt’s departure. But once Hunt was cut, Williams got to work at showing how replaceable running backs are in today’s NFL. In the Chiefs’ win over the Colts last week, Williams had 25 carries for 129 yards.

Now Williams may be the lead ball carrier in a game that could get the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Not in his wildest dreams did he expect that.