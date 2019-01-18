DeSean Jackson on returning to Bucs: We’ll see

Getty Images

Word at the end of the season was that the Buccaneers and wide receiver DeSean Jackson were looking to part ways in 2019, but Bruce Arians’ arrival in Tampa may have changed the picture.

A report last weekend indicated that Arians wants to keep Jackson on the team and that one of the first things he did upon accepting the head coaching job with the Bucs was to ask for the wideout’s phone number. If he’s used it, it wasn’t at a time when Jackson was around to talk.

Jackson told TMZ that he has yet to speak to Arians and said “we’ll see” when asked if there was a way for things to work out with the Buccaneers.

“That’s what I got an agent for, bro,” Jackson said. “I don’t know, I just go play. That’s all I worry about.”

Jackson’s under contract for the 2019 season with a $10 million salary, but the Buccaneers would get all that cap space back if they do move in another direction.