Deshea Townsend joins Bears as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Deshea Townsend will be coaching the Bears defensive backs in 2019.

The Bears announced Townsend’s hiring on Friday. He replaces Ed Donatell, who left the Bears to join Vic Fangio’s Broncos staff as defensive coordinator.

Townsend was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Giants last season. He was with the Titans in 2016 and 2017 and has also worked for the Cardinals and Mississippi State.

Townsend was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in 1998 and spent the next 12 seasons with the Steelers. Townsend picked up a pair of Super Bowl rings during that run and closed out his playing career after one season with the Colts.

The Bears also announced that Ronell Williams will be their defensive quality control coach. Williams worked at Temple the last two years and did a fellowship with the Bears last summer.