Devin Smith signs with Cowboys

Whoever replaces Scott Linehan as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys will get to work with wide receiver Devin Smith this offseason.

Smith’s agent announced that his client has been signed to Dallas’ offseason roster.

The 2015 Jets second-round pick was out of the league after being released last spring and his NFL career has never really taken flight due to knee injuries. He tore his ACL late in his rookie year, missed much of the next season due to continued problems with the knee and then missed all of the 2017 season when he suffered the same injury.

Smith played 14 games in total for the Jets. He had 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.