Doug Nussmeier among candidates Dallas could consider for coordinator

The Cowboys apparently began their offensive coordinator search earlier this week. Ed Werder, formerly of ESPN, reported Thursday that the Cowboys contacted a coach who took another NFL job about replacing Scott Linehan.

Linehan and the Cowboys agreed to part ways after a Wednesday meeting.

So where do the Cowboys turn now?

The favorite is Cowboys tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier, who would provide some continuity with terminology. Nussmeier, who played quarterback at Idaho, has called plays at Alabama, Michigan and Florida.

But the Cowboys could consider a run at an assistant on one of the teams still playing. Perhaps that’s what Jerry Jones was alluding to earlier this week when he said, “Why would I put some kind of statement out that says this is what we’re going to do when we might have an opportunity here next week?”

Saints assistant head coach/tight ends Dan Campbell is the obvious name. He played with Jason Garrett for three seasons with the Giants. Campbell, a Glen Rose, Texas, native, also played for the Cowboys for three seasons and has a relationship with Jones.

Campbell has never had the title of offensive coordinator with play-calling duties, but he served as the interim head coach of the Dolphins in 2015 when the team fired Joe Philbin.

The Saints would have to agree to let Campbell leave if he is under contract for 2019.

Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka’s name also has been thrown out randomly on social media as a possibility, but he has no ties to Garrett or the Cowboys.

James Coley, though, does.

Georgia recently promoted Coley to offensive coordinator after a season as the Bulldogs’ co-offensive coordinator. Coley was on Nick Saban’s staff in Miami in 2005-06 with Garrett.

One problem the Cowboys face going outside the organization to hire an offensive coordinator is Garrett’s contract situation. He has only one year left on his deal and until a new deal is signed, sealed and delivered will an assistant with a good job elsewhere want to leave for Dallas?