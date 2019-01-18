Eric Berry on track to return this week

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is practicing again Friday, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN, giving him a full week of work. The status report later today is expected to signal his return Sunday.

Berry has played little this season because of a heel injury.

He has seen action in two games, taking 99 defensive snaps. The Chiefs listed Berry among their inactives for last week’s divisional round playoff game.

Can Berry make an impact having missed so much time this season? Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton certainly thinks so.

“He has great speed and range,” Sutton said, via Teicher. “I think he’s our most physical football player, so when you have those qualities you have playmaking ability [and] you have a chance to affect the game. The one thing about speed on defense is that it isn’t always the plays you make it’s sometimes the plays you prevent. He has that ability in him. The other part of it that he brings is the players respond to him. They appreciate all he’s been through and what he’s done here and what kind of player he is.’’