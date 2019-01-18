Eric Berry, Spencer Ware and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif off Chiefs injury report

AP

The Chiefs played without safety Eric Berry, running back Spencer Ware and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif in last weekend’s win over the Colts, but all three are set to play this Sunday.

The team released its final injury report of the week on Friday and all three players avoided injury designations. Things have been trending in that direction as all three players have been full participants in practice the last two days.

Berry missed Week 17 of the regular season after making his 2018 debut in Week 15 and he said Friday that his heel injury

“It was pretty frustrating, but you just have to keep rolling,” Berry said, via the Associated Press. “Keep focused and keep your head down.”

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was ruled out with an ankle injury. He’s the only player with an injury designation for Kansas City.