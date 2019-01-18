In Jameis Winston, Byron Leftwich trusts

Posted by Charean Williams on January 18, 2019, 3:20 PM EST
It wasn’t long ago that everyone wondered whether the Buccaneers would move on from Jameis Winston before 2019. Now, Winston again is the man in Tampa Bay, with a coaching staff that believes in him.

The Bucs had two starting quarterbacks last season — Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick — so they really had none.

New offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said Friday in his introductory press conference that it’s important for a team to know who the starting quarterback is.

“It’s Jameis,” Leftwich said. “I think it’s a very important thing. I’ve been in as a quarterback going through this league. I’ve been through the highs of highs and the lows of lows, right? So I always tell guys that I’ve been through the blender. I’ve been the franchise quarterback, and then I was the guy that nobody said can ever play and that’s just part of playing quarterback in this business. As a team, the locker room knows who the quarterback of this football team is; we know who the quarterback of this football team is. We as coaches just have to do a better job of putting guys in position and making sure we are doing the right things day-in and day-out, so we can be successful on Sundays because that is all these guys really care about. As players, all you really want to know is help me become a better football player and put me in a position to help me win football games and we will do that.”

Winston, who will play this season under a $20.9 million fifth-year option, doesn’t have many more chances to prove he’s the franchise quarterback the Bucs thought he was when they spent the No. 1 overall pick on the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Winston’s 76 turnovers tie him for the most in the NFL since 2015, including 58 interceptions, which are tied for second-most in the league in that span, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“I have to learn him first. I have to learn Jameis. I have to learn how he thinks, how he executes, what he does well, what he maybe doesn’t do so well and then I have to get those things better as a whole,” Leftwich said. “It’s tough to say exactly how to do that because there are different reasons for turnovers. A lot of different reasons for turnovers and as the quarterback, we all understand, it goes on you every time. So you’ve got to watch him. Once I get an opportunity to watch him as a whole, see what really caused the turnovers, get a chance to know Jameis, really know him because I always say, you can’t call plays for a guy until you know a guy. Our personality as quarterback shows in our play regardless of what anybody says. I think your personality shows in how you play, so I need to get the opportunity to learn this kid.”