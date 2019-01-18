In Jameis Winston, Byron Leftwich trusts

Getty Images

It wasn’t long ago that everyone wondered whether the Buccaneers would move on from Jameis Winston before 2019. Now, Winston again is the man in Tampa Bay, with a coaching staff that believes in him.

The Bucs had two starting quarterbacks last season — Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick — so they really had none.

New offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said Friday in his introductory press conference that it’s important for a team to know who the starting quarterback is.

“It’s Jameis,” Leftwich said. “I think it’s a very important thing. I’ve been in as a quarterback going through this league. I’ve been through the highs of highs and the lows of lows, right? So I always tell guys that I’ve been through the blender. I’ve been the franchise quarterback, and then I was the guy that nobody said can ever play and that’s just part of playing quarterback in this business. As a team, the locker room knows who the quarterback of this football team is; we know who the quarterback of this football team is. We as coaches just have to do a better job of putting guys in position and making sure we are doing the right things day-in and day-out, so we can be successful on Sundays because that is all these guys really care about. As players, all you really want to know is help me become a better football player and put me in a position to help me win football games and we will do that.”

Winston, who will play this season under a $20.9 million fifth-year option, doesn’t have many more chances to prove he’s the franchise quarterback the Bucs thought he was when they spent the No. 1 overall pick on the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Winston’s 76 turnovers tie him for the most in the NFL since 2015, including 58 interceptions, which are tied for second-most in the league in that span, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“I have to learn him first. I have to learn Jameis. I have to learn how he thinks, how he executes, what he does well, what he maybe doesn’t do so well and then I have to get those things better as a whole,” Leftwich said. “It’s tough to say exactly how to do that because there are different reasons for turnovers. A lot of different reasons for turnovers and as the quarterback, we all understand, it goes on you every time. So you’ve got to watch him. Once I get an opportunity to watch him as a whole, see what really caused the turnovers, get a chance to know Jameis, really know him because I always say, you can’t call plays for a guy until you know a guy. Our personality as quarterback shows in our play regardless of what anybody says. I think your personality shows in how you play, so I need to get the opportunity to learn this kid.”