Jets interested in Adam Stenavich for OL job

Getty Images

The Packers apparently aren’t the only team interested in Adam Stenavich for an offensive line coaching position. The Jets also have Stenavich on their list of candidates, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The 49ers granted the Packers permission to talk to Stenavich, who currently is the assistant offensive line coach in San Francisco.

Stenavich joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff two years ago. That was his first pro coaching stop after two seasons at San Jose State, one at Northern Arizona and two years as a graduate assistant at Michigan, his alma mater.

Stenavich spent time with four NFL teams as a player but never appeared in a regular-season game. He spent time with the Panthers, Packers, Cowboys and Texans over parts of five seasons along with a stop in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals.