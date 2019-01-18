Keith Kirkwood out for Saints, Rams report no injuries

Getty Images

The Saints handed out two injury designations for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams, which means they are in pretty good shape from a health standpoint.

The Rams are in even better shape. They listed no players on their injury reports Wednesday or Thursday and they continued to have all hands on deck Friday. Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star, that being healthy is “a huge advantage for us and something we certainly don’t take for granted.”

The Saints will play without wide receiver Keith Kirkwood as he’s been ruled out after missing a third straight day of practice with a calf injury. He had two catches for eight yards and scored the team’s first touchdown against the Eagles last weekend.

Tight end Benjamin Watson is listed as questionable, but is reportedly set to miss the game due to appendicitis. Watson has been in the hospital and PFT learned, via a source, that he does not require surgery at this time.