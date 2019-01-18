Larry Fitzgerald respects Kliff Kingsbury, hasn’t decided whether to play for him

Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald may retire from the Cardinals this offseason, but if he does that wouldn’t be a reflection on their new coach.

Fitzgerald told TMZ that he’s never met new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury but thinks highly of Kingsbury’s offense.

“Hell of a coach,” Fitzgerald said “Look at his resume. He’s innovative offensively. That’s somebody with a future right now. So, I’m excited for the chance to meet him.”

Regardless, Fitzgerald isn’t sure whether he’s going to retire or keep playing.

“I don’t know yet. Taking time to figure it out still,” he said.

The 35-year-old Fitzgerald isn’t the All-Pro he used to be, but the Cardinals have made it very clear that they’d love to have him back, despite his $16.85 million cap hit this year.