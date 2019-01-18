Lorenzo Alexander expects 2019 to be final season

Getty Images

The Bills signed linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year deal for the 2019 season this week and Alexander does not expect to do the same dance at this time next year.

Alexander will turn 36 ahead of his 14th NFL season and he expects that it will be his final one in the NFL.

“If you ask me today, yeah, this is my last year,” Alexander said, via the Buffalo News. “At some point you’ve got to eventually walk away from the game and start the second half of your life. Obviously, I’ve got a lot of life to live and there are other things I want to do. I have four kids that I want to be a part of what they’re doing, whether that’s Little League sports, dance, soccer, whatever that may look like.”

Alexander played over 62 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and nearly 39 percent of their special teams snaps, so he still plays a prominent role in Buffalo and figures to do the same unless his game falls off a cliff this offseason. That may create interest in having him back in 2020, but that question will likely have a pin in it for the next 12 months.