Mahomes pushes back on talk that Brady is passing the torch to him

AP

Could the AFC Championship Game be a passing of the torch from the NFL’s greatest quarterback, Tom Brady, to its next great quarterback, Patrick Mahomes? That’s not how Mahomes sees it.

Asked about that possibility this week, Mahomes pushed back against that narrative, saying that he has a long way to go before he’s on Brady’s level — and that Brady has a lot more to doo before he passes the torch to anyone.

“I’ve seen it but there’s still a long way to go,” Mahomes said. “I’m a young guy. He’s done so much in this league and he’s still doing it today. He’s going to play for some more years to come. I’m going to strive to do some of the things he’s done, the Super Bowls he’s won. That’s the ultimate goal. He’s not trying to pass the torch any time soon. He’s playing at a high level this year and I expect him to keep playing at this level for at least another couple years.”

That’s the right answer. Mahomes had an all-time great first season as a starter, but it was just one season. He knows he’s going to have to keep producing at this level for many years before he’s in the same company as Brady.