MRI shows Jim Kelly is cancer free

Jill Kelly on Instagram

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly got good news today.

Kelly’s wife, Jill, posted on Instagram that an examination showed no signs of the cancer Kelly has been battling for years.

“We finally got back the results from Jim’s recent MRI…CLEAN!” Jill Kelly wrote. “Thank GOD! It took a bit longer than usual because of all the reconstruction Jim has had inside his mouth. They wanted to be certain that all was good. This extra waiting has been a reminder for me. A reminder to remember the WHO and not the what. The bigger picture and not the present outcome. Although God is in all of it, I needed to be reminded (yet again) that this is not the end of the story. It’s a page. A chapter. It’s part of the greater story. Hope this reminds you that THIS (whatever your ‘this’ is) is NOT the end of the story.”

Kelly is continuing to make progress in recovery from surgical procedures to remove much of his jaw. He was first diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and has had two recurrences since then.