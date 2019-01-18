Ndamukong Suh can cash in with a Rams win

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh played one of his best games of the season last week against the Cowboys.

And it was also a lucrative one.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Suh’s contract includes a bonus of $500,000 for playing 65 percent of their defensive snaps and making the playoffs, with another $250,000 for his first playoff win and another $250,000 on top of that for a second playoff win, meaning a trip to the Super Bowl means an extra $1 million. He played 88 percent of the Rams snaps in the regular season.

Of course, Suh said the chance at playoff success was the reason he chose the Rams this offseason, after spending his first eight years with the Lions and Dolphins and appearing three times. Last week’s wild card win over the Cowboys was his first postseason win.

“One of the ultimate goals and one of the reasons why I signed here was to have an opportunity to play in the postseason,” Suh said. “I felt this team had some of the right pieces and I would be a good addition to it.”

It’s hard to imagine Suh as a guy who just fits in, but when you play next to Aaron Donald, you can be overlooked at times. But he was dominant last week against the Cowboys, stuffing Ezekiel Elliott on the first play of the game, and also on a fourth-quarter fourth down. Rams coach Sean McVay said it was Suh’s best game.

“You could see, he had a look in his eyes where he was ready to go,” McVay said. “It showed up with the way that he played throughout the course of the night.”

And it paid off for him.