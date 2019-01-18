NFL announces 135 early entries for the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for players to forego their remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft was on Monday and the league formally announced is on that list on Friday.
There are 103 players who have been in college for at least three years and have decided to move on to the professional ranks by renouncing “their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office.” The most of any year was the 106 players who declared for the 2018 draft.
A list of those players appears here:
Ed Alexander NT Louisiana State
Jeff Allison LB Fresno State
JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford
Mike Bell DB Fresno State
Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma
Nick Bosa DE Ohio State
Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame
A.J. Brown WR Mississippi
Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma
Sean Bunting DB Central Michigan
Brian Burns DE Florida State
Devin Bush LB Michigan
Hamp Cheevers DB Boston College
Damarea Crockett RB Missouri
Maxx Crosby DE Eastern Michigan
Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M
Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest
Clifton Duck DB Appalachian State
Jovon Durante WR Florida Atlantic
David Edwards T Wisconsin
Bobby Evans T Oklahoma
Datryan Evans TE Friends
Noah Fant TE Iowa
Jazz Ferguson WR Northwestern State, La.
Malik Gant DB Marshall
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Florida
Rashan Gary DE Michigan
Zach Gentry TE Michigan
Kevin Givens DT Penn State
Jalen Guyton WR North Texas
Mecole Hardman WR Georgia
Kelvin Harmon WR North Carolina State
N’Keal Harry WR Arizona State
Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State
Darrell Henderson RB Memphis
Nate Herbig G Stanford
Justice Hill RB Oklahoma State
Trysten Hill DT Central Florida
T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa
Joshuwa Holloman RB Eastern Michigan
Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia
Travis Homer RB Miami
Amani Hooker DB Iowa
Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR Texas
Joe Jackson DE Miami
Josh Jacobs RB Alabama
Andre James T UCLA
Darryl Johnson DE North Carolina A&T
Diontae Johnson WR Toledo
Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State
Michael Jordan G Ohio State
Vosean Joseph LB Florida
Tre Lamar LB Clemson
Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson
Justin Layne DB Michigan State
Greg Little T Mississippi
David Long DB Michigan
Julian Love DB Notre Dame
Alize Mack TE Notre Dame
Alexander Mattison RB Boise State
Connor McGovern G Penn State
D.K. Metcalf WR Mississippi
Shareef Miller DE Penn State
Dillon Mitchell WR Oregon
David Montgomery RB Iowa State
Trayvon Mullen DB Clemson
Byron Murphy DB Washington
Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma
Isaac Nauta TE Georgia
Chidi Okeke T Tennessee State
Ed Oliver DT Houston
Jachai Polite DE Florida
Ryan Pulley DB Arkansas
Taylor Rapp DB Washington
Riley Ridley WR Georgia
Tyler Roemer T San Diego State
Miles Sanders RB Penn State
Jordan Scarlett RB Florida
Kendall Sheffield DB Ohio State
Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State
Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic
Darius Slayton WR Auburn
Irv Smith TE Alabama
Kaden Smith TE Stanford
Saivion Smith DB Alabama
Benny Snell RB Kentucky
Dredrick Snelson WR Central Florida
Jace Sternberger TE Texas A&M
Jawaan Taylor T Florida
Darwin Thompson RB Utah State
John Ursua WR Hawaii
Kahale Warring TE San Diego State
Mike Weber RB Ohio State
Antoine Wesley WR Texas Tech
Devin White LB Louisiana State
Kerrith Whyte RB Florida Atlantic
Greedy Williams DB Louisiana State
James Williams RB Washington State
Joejuan Williams DB Vanderbilt
Preston Williams WR Colorado State
Quinnen Williams NT Alabama
Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M
Mack Wilson LB Alabama
The NFL also announced the names of 32 players who have graduated from school and decided to give up their remaining eligibility at the collegiate level. The 135 total players is a new league high.
Rodney Anderson RB Oklahoma
Alex Barnes RB Kansas State
Ryan Bates T Penn State
Venzell Boulware G Miami
Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State
Xavier Crawford DB Central Michigan
Jamel Dean DB Auburn
Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson
Cody Ford T Oklahoma
Youhanna Ghaifan DT Wyoming
Joe Giles-Harris LB Duke
Penny Hart WR Georgia State
Tyree Jackson QB Buffalo
Daniel Jones QB Duke
Dre’Mont Jones DT Ohio State
Dawson Knox TE Mississippi
David Long LB West Virginia
Erik McCoy C Texas A&M
Jakobi Meyers WR North Carolina State
Anthony Nelson DE Iowa
Tony Pollard RB Memphis
Anthony Ratliff-Williams WR North Carolina
Dax Raymond TE Utah State
Quart’e Sapp LB Tennessee
Cortrelle Simpson WR Richmond
Sutton Smith DE Northern Illinois
Jarrett Stidham QB Auburn
William Sweet T North Carolina
Josiah Tauaefa LB Texas-San Antonio
Deionte Thompson DB Alabama
Jonah Williams T Alabama
Caleb Wilson TE UCLA