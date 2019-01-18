NFL announces 135 early entries for the 2019 NFL Draft

Getty Images

The deadline for players to forego their remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the 2019 NFL Draft was on Monday and the league formally announced is on that list on Friday.

There are 103 players who have been in college for at least three years and have decided to move on to the professional ranks by renouncing “their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office.” The most of any year was the 106 players who declared for the 2018 draft.

A list of those players appears here:

Ed Alexander NT Louisiana State

Jeff Allison LB Fresno State

JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford

Mike Bell DB Fresno State

Amani Bledsoe DE Oklahoma

Nick Bosa DE Ohio State

Miles Boykin WR Notre Dame

A.J. Brown WR Mississippi

Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma

Sean Bunting DB Central Michigan

Brian Burns DE Florida State

Devin Bush LB Michigan

Hamp Cheevers DB Boston College

Damarea Crockett RB Missouri

Maxx Crosby DE Eastern Michigan

Tyrel Dodson LB Texas A&M

Greg Dortch WR Wake Forest

Clifton Duck DB Appalachian State

Jovon Durante WR Florida Atlantic

David Edwards T Wisconsin

Bobby Evans T Oklahoma

Datryan Evans TE Friends

Noah Fant TE Iowa

Jazz Ferguson WR Northwestern State, La.

Malik Gant DB Marshall

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Florida

Rashan Gary DE Michigan

Zach Gentry TE Michigan

Kevin Givens DT Penn State

Jalen Guyton WR North Texas

Mecole Hardman WR Georgia

Kelvin Harmon WR North Carolina State

N’Keal Harry WR Arizona State

Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State

Darrell Henderson RB Memphis

Nate Herbig G Stanford

Justice Hill RB Oklahoma State

Trysten Hill DT Central Florida

T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa

Joshuwa Holloman RB Eastern Michigan

Elijah Holyfield RB Georgia

Travis Homer RB Miami

Amani Hooker DB Iowa

Lil’Jordan Humphrey WR Texas

Joe Jackson DE Miami

Josh Jacobs RB Alabama

Andre James T UCLA

Darryl Johnson DE North Carolina A&T

Diontae Johnson WR Toledo

Tyron Johnson WR Oklahoma State

Michael Jordan G Ohio State

Vosean Joseph LB Florida

Tre Lamar LB Clemson

Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson

Justin Layne DB Michigan State

Greg Little T Mississippi

David Long DB Michigan

Julian Love DB Notre Dame

Alize Mack TE Notre Dame

Alexander Mattison RB Boise State

Connor McGovern G Penn State

D.K. Metcalf WR Mississippi

Shareef Miller DE Penn State

Dillon Mitchell WR Oregon

David Montgomery RB Iowa State

Trayvon Mullen DB Clemson

Byron Murphy DB Washington

Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma

Isaac Nauta TE Georgia

Chidi Okeke T Tennessee State

Ed Oliver DT Houston

Jachai Polite DE Florida

Ryan Pulley DB Arkansas

Taylor Rapp DB Washington

Riley Ridley WR Georgia

Tyler Roemer T San Diego State

Miles Sanders RB Penn State

Jordan Scarlett RB Florida

Kendall Sheffield DB Ohio State

Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State

Devin Singletary RB Florida Atlantic

Darius Slayton WR Auburn

Irv Smith TE Alabama

Kaden Smith TE Stanford

Saivion Smith DB Alabama

Benny Snell RB Kentucky

Dredrick Snelson WR Central Florida

Jace Sternberger TE Texas A&M

Jawaan Taylor T Florida

Darwin Thompson RB Utah State

John Ursua WR Hawaii

Kahale Warring TE San Diego State

Mike Weber RB Ohio State

Antoine Wesley WR Texas Tech

Devin White LB Louisiana State

Kerrith Whyte RB Florida Atlantic

Greedy Williams DB Louisiana State

James Williams RB Washington State

Joejuan Williams DB Vanderbilt

Preston Williams WR Colorado State

Quinnen Williams NT Alabama

Trayveon Williams RB Texas A&M

Mack Wilson LB Alabama

The NFL also announced the names of 32 players who have graduated from school and decided to give up their remaining eligibility at the collegiate level. The 135 total players is a new league high.

Rodney Anderson RB Oklahoma

Alex Barnes RB Kansas State

Ryan Bates T Penn State

Venzell Boulware G Miami

Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State

Xavier Crawford DB Central Michigan

Jamel Dean DB Auburn

Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson

Cody Ford T Oklahoma

Youhanna Ghaifan DT Wyoming

Joe Giles-Harris LB Duke

Penny Hart WR Georgia State

Tyree Jackson QB Buffalo

Daniel Jones QB Duke

Dre’Mont Jones DT Ohio State

Dawson Knox TE Mississippi

David Long LB West Virginia

Erik McCoy C Texas A&M

Jakobi Meyers WR North Carolina State

Anthony Nelson DE Iowa

Tony Pollard RB Memphis

Anthony Ratliff-Williams WR North Carolina

Dax Raymond TE Utah State

Quart’e Sapp LB Tennessee

Cortrelle Simpson WR Richmond

Sutton Smith DE Northern Illinois

Jarrett Stidham QB Auburn

William Sweet T North Carolina

Josiah Tauaefa LB Texas-San Antonio

Deionte Thompson DB Alabama

Jonah Williams T Alabama

Caleb Wilson TE UCLA