Panthers hire Jim Hostler as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Panthers have hired a new wide receivers coach.

Jim Hostler is the latest addition to Ron Rivera’s staff in Carolina. He replaces Lance Taylor, who spent the last two seasons with the team.

Hostler spent last season as the passing game coordinator with the Packers and has been a wide receivers coach for various NFL teams over the last two decades. That included a stint with the Ravens when he worked with current Panthers wideout Torrey Smith.

“I’m excited about the group. I studied DJ Moore last year when he was coming out. He was high on my list and I’m excited to work with him,” Hostler said in a statement. “I’ve watched tape of Curtis Samuel and he’s got a lot of skill. Hell of an athlete. And obviously I worked with Torrey in the past. I like the balance of young guys and veterans. Looking forward to working with all of them.”

The Panthers have also hired defensive backs coach Perry Fewell and lost assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell since the end of their season.