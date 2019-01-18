Patrick Mahomes fires up the marketing machine

Getty Images

As a rookie, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes resisted marketing opportunities. As he concludes his first season as a starter, it’s time to get out the rake.

Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star explains that Mahomes has begun striking a variety of marketing deals, cashing in on one of the most successful debut seasons in league history, along with the promise that it will continue well into the future.

For starters, Mahomes has deal with Hunt’s, Adidas, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Panini Trading Cards, Airshare, SSM Auctions, TicketsForLess, Bose headphones, Hyvee, Advocare, and Goodcents Deli Fresh Sub. Mahomes also has become involved in a virtual-reality experience in which football is played from Mahomes’s point of view.

Mahomes also will have a cereal bearing his name.

“It’s been renamed Mahomes Magic Crunch,” agent Leigh Steinberg told Pryor. “We were originally going with Patty Flakes, but they tested out names and that’s sort of where it’s at.”

Steinberg wants to avoid oversaturating the market with Mahomes’ name and likeness. But as his exploits continue and his legend grows, Mahomes soon will be seen anywhere and everywhere, singing songs about chicken parm and/or whatever other jingle to which Mahomes becomes financially attached.

And he should. It’s one of the fringe benefits of being a star player, and Mahomes has a likability that will allow him to sell a wide range of good and services.