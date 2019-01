Getty Images

Perhaps calling it an injury report qualifies as #fakenews.

The Patriots got through a week of preparation for the AFC Championship Game, and were able to turn in a final injury report with no names on it at all.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise was on the report earlier in the week but has been removed, giving them a clean slate.

The Patriots had all 53 players (and their entire practice squad) on the field and participating fully Friday, a rare achievement at this time of year.