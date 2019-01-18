Rams pitch a big tent, don’t even use it

Getty Images

The Rams were ready for anything this week.

With rains in the forecast for Southern California, the team had prepared a Plan B for practice, even if they didn’t end up using it.

According to Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register, the Rams had a large party tent erected over a parking lot next to their team headquarters in Thousand Oaks.

They looked at a number of indoor and outdoor options, but in the end decided not to uproot the entire operation to go elsewhere. Then, as a reward for their preparation, the rain lightened up enough for them to practice as normal on their grass field Thursday.

“The big thing is keeping our guys in a normal rhythm and routine,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “If there’s one thing they’ve demonstrated, it’s that they have the ability to take a lot of mental reps and maximize some of those physical reps and have them translate to the game.”

And since the weather cleared, players were able to park their cars under the huge tent, and the show went on outdoors. It’s going unused again today.

By the start of Thursday’s practice, rain stopped completely, the grass fields appeared to be in good shape and cars returned to their normal parking spots (under the tent). Friday’s forecasts do not predict rain in the Thousand Oaks area.