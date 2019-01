Getty Images

What will you remember most about the Kyle Flood Era in Atlanta?

According to Ian Fitzsimmons of ESPN Radio, the University of Alabama has hired Flood away from the Falcons to coach the offensive line.

Flood, a former head coach at Rutgers, was hired eight days ago by the Falcons to help coach Dan Quinn with clock management and replays.

That position is part of a growing trend in the NFL, and the Falcons are going to have to dip back into the market to find one.