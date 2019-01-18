Report: Baker Mayfield has fine reduced to $1,700

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield isn’t even playing, and he’s cashing in this week.

The Browns quarterback had his fine for a lewd gesture reduced on appeal, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The league fined Mayfield $10,026 for a sideline celebration with coach Freddie Kitchens during a Dec. 23 game against the Bengals. Mayfield recently won his appeal, getting the fine reduced to just under $1,700, according to Cabot.

Kitchens defended Mayfield at the time.

“I don’t know what he did wrong,’’ Kitchens said in his press conference. “I don’t know. I don’t understand what he did wrong. I don’t understand what the big deal is. He’s in the middle of a football game in the National Football League. There’s great emotion in a game of football, and whatever he does on the football field is on the football field so I do not know.”