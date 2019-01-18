Report: Benjamin Watson to be inactive this week

Getty Images

Benjamin Watson has already announced he’s retiring after the season.

But that season could be shorter than anyone imagined.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Saints tight end is expected to be deactivated for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Watson has missed practice this week because of appendicitis, though he hasn’t had surgery.

The 38-year-old Watson has battled his way back from a torn Achilles in 2016, and had a solid 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns this year for the Saints.