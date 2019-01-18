Report: Packers want to bring back receivers coach Luke Getsy

Getty Images

The Packers aren’t going to let Aaron Rodgers pick the coach or anything, but they are willing to bring in guys they know he likes.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers want to bring back assistant coach Luke Getsy.

Getsy’s the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State now, but he spent the previous four seasons with the Packers, the last coaching receivers. According to the report, he and Rodgers had a good relationship when he was in Green Bay, and that never hurts. Rodgers apparently didn’t work closely with former receivers coach David Raih, who went to Arizona.

Getsy had some unusual training methods when he was there, as he worked with receivers on juggling to sharpen their hands and concentration.

He’d have some raw material to work with, as the Packers drafted three wideouts last season (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, and J’Mon Moore).

The Packers have also interviewed Karl Dorrell and Shawn Jefferson for the position.