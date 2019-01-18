Robert Woods believes Superdome crowd shouldn’t, won’t have impact on outcome

Getty Images

The Superdome will pose a difficult challenge for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as they attempt to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in L.A. since 1979. The New Orleans Saints are undefeated at home in playoff games with Drew Brees as the quarterback. Additionally, the raucous crowd will add to the challenge when the Rams offense is on the field.

However, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods believes the crowd shouldn’t have any effect on the outcome of the game.

“We know it’s going to be a great atmosphere – it’s a championship game at their place,” Woods said in quotes distributed by the team. “They’re going to be telling their fans, ‘Be loud and show up’. But, as expected, the game is in between the lines, not outside. The crowd shouldn’t have an impact and it won’t have an impact.”

Since Brees joined the Saints in 2006, the team is 6-0 at home in the playoffs. A road team has not won in the conference championship round since the San Francisco 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons in 2012.

Though the Superdome has a reputation for being a loud environment to play in as an opponent, Woods said he only hears the crowd between plays. Plus, if the Rams make plays themselves he believes they can take some of the excitement out of the building.

“Yeah, completely blocked out, in my own world,” Woods said. “You literally, you’re not hearing the fans or the crowd until after the play. Possibly, since we’re playing away, hopefully it’s silent when we’re making these plays. Just keep their fans quiet. Keep making plays. Keep scoring touchdowns. Make that stadium ours.”