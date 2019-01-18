Scott Linehan: We resolved a fresh start was probably best

AP

The Cowboys parted ways with Scott Linehan on Friday, but he apparently knew it was coming for a couple of days. Linehan said in a statement he met with Jason Garrett on Wednesday when the sides agreed a divorce was best for both parties.

“As Jason expressed, we met on Wednesday and had a good, direct talk,” Linehan said in his statement released by the team. “At the end, we resolved that a fresh start was probably best for both of us.

“The Dallas Cowboys have been nothing but great to me, first class all the way. There’s a reason that they are the most valuable sports franchise on the planet. And I’ll always respect Jason as a coach, and I consider him a good friend. I’ll miss my fellow coaches and my players a great deal. But life is about change and growth, and I very much look forward to my next challenge.”

Linehan spent five seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator after one as the passing game coordinator.

It will be interesting to see where Linehan ends up next, as it seems unlikely he will call plays for an NFL team in 2019.